Saturday's Area Scores-June 17

**High School Basketball**
(McDonald's/Herald-Whig Classic)
Missouri Boys: 85
Illinois Boys: 101
IL MVP: Parker Bland (QHS): 23pts, 7 reb
MO MVP: Logan Minter (Monroe City): 22pts, 7 reb
*Illinois leads series (32-2)
Missouri Girls: 80
Illinois Girls: 71
MO MVP: Chelsea Wood (Scotland Co.): 21pts, 9reb
IL MVP: Maddie Palmer (Pittsfield): 10pts, 4reb
Missouri leads series (19-16)
**High School Football**
(ICA Shrine Game)
East All-Stars: 7
West All-Stars: 58
Korbyn Personett (Pittsfield): Defensive MVP
Personett: 10 Tackles, 2 INTs, 2 TD
**Prospect League**
Quincy: 6
Danville: 7
MIchael Nielson: 1-5, RBI
Gems: (6-10)
**High School Softball**
(Oskaloosa Tournament)
Osceola: 5
Keokuk: 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg: 7
Keokuk: 1