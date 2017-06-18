Storms leave behind damage across Tri-States

A picture of a hail stone that fell south of Kahoka, Missouri, taken by Lisa Bross Hunziker.

Severe storms Saturday night left behind damage in several parts of the Tri-States Saturday night.

Residents reported large hail stones in parts of Clark County, Missouri last night as storms passed through. Some people south of Kahoka reported egg-sized hail. Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole said that reports indicate the hail stones were two inches in diameter.

Over in Brown County, Illinois, emergency management officials said the storm damaged several roofs in the county, even causing a tree branch to puncture a roof in a rural part of the county.

Officials said the golf course near Mt. Sterling was closed Sunday because of all the damage there.