Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest man after running from troopers

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Marion County man is in custody Sunday afternoon after running from the arrest of troopers Saturday.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers said the man was taken into custody and brought to the Marion County Jail.

Troopers said the incident occurred early Saturday afternoon.

Lieutenant Erik Gottman said a 19-year-old white male was last seen at Route C near County Road 234 on Saturday.

Gottman said the man has long hair over ears, red/maroon shirt, and blue jeans.

Troopers said secure homes and cars.

He is not believed to be violent or a threat to the public.

