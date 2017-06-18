Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest man after running from troo - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest man after running from troopers

Posted:
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Marion County man is in custody Sunday afternoon after running from the arrest of troopers Saturday. 

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers said the man was taken into custody and brought to the Marion County Jail. 

Troopers said the incident occurred early Saturday afternoon. 

Lieutenant Erik Gottman said a 19-year-old white male was last seen at Route C near County Road 234 on Saturday. 

Gottman said the man has long hair over ears, red/maroon shirt, and blue jeans. 

Troopers said secure homes and cars.

He is not believed to be violent or a threat to the public. 

