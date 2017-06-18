Residents clean up after storm in Brown County

What was supposed to be a day of fun turned into a day of cleanup across the Tri-States after last nights storm.

The Orsburn's were sitting on there front porch with family enjoying father's day weekend when the storm rolled in.

"All of the sudden it got real quite and it started raining," Marcia Orsburn said.

Then moments later, the unthinkable happened.

"I was standing in the kitchen right where the tree came down, and I just thought it was a clap of thunder coming," Orsburn said. "My son said a tree just fell on your house.

The tree put a hole in the roof and siding on there trailer. Orsburn said she was worried about water coming into the kitchen.

"Water started coming in down through the roof," Orsburn added. "My step son had to get a sheet pan and put a coffee can under the sink so it would run into the sink and not down onto the floor and into the wall more.

Brown County emergency officials said the storm was felt throughout the entire county with the hardest area hit inside the city limits of Mt. Sterling.

"We quickly realized we were getting a lot of damage reports from local residents that were calling in," Brown County Emergency Manager Curt Hannig said. "We have about 20 to 30 wires and trees down."

One tree destroyed a shed and hit a camper. Hannig said hundreds were without power and Ameren crews were still restoring power Sunday morning.

Orsburn now waits for insurance to come and see what's next and see the full extent of the damage.

"I was wondering too, when it hit so hard , maybe it might of knocked it off the pier underneath or shifted it on the pier. I don't know."

Emergency officials said they expect to hear from the National Weather Service Monday to see if they will send a crew to survey the damage from this weekend.