Storm damage closes local golf course

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
A golf course in Mt. Sterling was forced to close Sunday on one of it's busier days of the summer because of the storm.

The Rolling Greens Golf Course manager Don Kerley said wind destroyed part of the golf cart shed and some equipment stored inside.

The metal siding was scattered throughout fields nearby.  

Kerley said about 15 trees were also down across fairways on the course.

He said this couldn't come at a worse time for business.

"We usually get a lot of play on Saturdays and Sundays, especially on Father's Day, we were looking forward to having a good day here," Kerley said. "Plus, this is one of our biggest weeks because we have our biggest fundraiser of the year for the golf course on Thursday. We want to get it back open for that."

The course will also be closed Monday but they hope to be open by Tuesday.

