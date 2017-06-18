Driver dead, passenger seriously injured in Clark County crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash early Sunday morning, just after midnight.

Trooper Kottwitz said 24-year-old William See from Gorin, Missouri was driving his truck and two other passengers westbound on Route D, two miles west of Neeper in Clark County, Missouri.

Kottwitz said See's truck became airborne at the crest of a hill, ran off the right side of the road, over corrected, ran off the left side of the road, and overturned multiple times.

Kottwitz said See was ejected from the vehicle. Clark County Coroner Ed Wilson pronounced See dead at the scene at 1:15 a.m.

The two other passengers suffered injuries, according to a crash report.

22-year-old Reid Harris from Muscatine, Iowa suffered serious injuries and was transported to Keokuk Area Hospital.

19-year-old Luke Sedore from Alexandria, Missouri sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene and released.

Troopers said the truck was totaled and all the men involved in the crash were not wearing a safety device.