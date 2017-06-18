Gem City Tournaments look to build Quincy baseball brand

It started as an idea of Quincy Gems owner Jimmie Louthan to bring the region's best traveling baseball teams to Quincy and soon that idea materialized into the Gem City Tournaments.



"Quincy is a big baseball town and all these teams have to travel. We just decided that the city of Quincy could support this and that's why we did it," said Louthan.



Splitting the tournaments up into three separate weekend-long tournaments, Louthan began trying to find the best of the Midwest to come to his three 15U, 16U, and 17U tournaments and it didn't take long for local teams to jump on board.



"I told (Jimmie) to put us in! It's a great first tournament of the year for us," said Quincy Complete Game Academy coach Rich Polak.



Polak didn't hesitate to sign his 16U team up for a tournament because, normally, his team will travel thousands of miles to play in tournaments by the summer's end. This way Complete Game could at least get one weekend at home.



It just makes me feel more at home," said Complete Game pitcher Cruz Meier. It's nice to be able stay close to home and still play some competitive baseball."



"As the summer wears on we'll be staying we'll be traveling on Wednesdays and go from staying in a hotel room from Wednesday through Saturday and traveling back home on Sunday. It will be a trying summer for these kids," said Polak.



Just in its first year, the Gem City Tournaments still have room to grow and, in fact, that is exactly Louthan's plan.



"It is a process so it's something that we'll have to build on and hopefully in the years to come it will just get bigger and bigger," he says.



"We decided that Quincy needed it to just build the baseball brand in Quincy."



This year Louthan used both QU Stadium and QND's baseball field for tournament play. However, as the tournament's grow he hopes to incorporate more baseball fields around the Tri-States.