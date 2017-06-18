St. Dominic raises money during annual Junefest

There was a petting zoo at the festival.

Despite bad weather this weekend, officials at St. Dominic Elementary School were determined to still host their annual Junefest.

Coordinators rescheduled the festival for Sunday. It included live music, food, games, a raffle, a silent auction, and a petting zoo.

Junefest Chairperson Sueanne Spencer said around 3,000 people could show up to enjoy the activities.

"We are a very close knit parish and school," she said. "The other outline parishes, we all support each other. And it makes us feel good when our families can come out and have fun and that the public looks forward to what we do for them."

All proceeds benefit the school and the church. St. Dominic raised $25,000 last year.

"It is a huge fundraiser for our school, and it's how we make the bulk of our money," Spencer said. "Operational costs, salaries, just whatever we feel we need for the school and the church as well."

Spencer said she hopes the school will top that number this year, since Father's Day could bring out more people than expected.