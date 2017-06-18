World of Wonders (WOW) Park opens in Carthage

The World of Wonders (WOW) Park saw dozens of children play on it for the first time as the beautiful playground opened in Carthage, Illinois Sunday.

The community effort took four years of fundraising but only one week of building.

"After all the work, there's really only one thing we can say," WOW Park Committee Member Joy Swearingen said. "Wow!"

WOW Park Board President Jenny Quesenberry said the dedication was the result of countless hours of volunteer work to rebuild the original park.

"A lot of us were here 8 a.m. or 7 a.m. even to 8 p.m. at night if not later," she said. "Lots of dirt work to be done. Lots of details that were put into each piece of equipment. We can't thank the volunteers enough. Without them, this park wouldn't have happened."

WOW Park is dedicated to the memory of 6-year-old Emily Frankovich who passed away in 1984.

"She always said someday she was going to be one of those angels," Debi Frankovich, Emily's mom, said. "And little did we know that in her short time she was going to be."

Emily's parents said even though the park is dedicated to Emily, it's for the children of the community. Chris Frankovich, Emily's dad, said even after moving away from Carthage, he and Debi feel like it's still home.

"That's what's so special about this community," he said. "They pull together and it's a great place to call home. It's just friends and neighbors living together and doing life together. So it's a special day."

Families and friends said Emily's laughter is going to be heard in the children that now play at the park.

"Feeling that love has regenerated me," Debi Frankovich said. "It's given me renewed hope in the future."

The Park is located on the corner of Locust and Adams Street in Carthage.