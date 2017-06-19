Fort Madison looking to improve historical district

After putting up new historic signs last May, the historical district in Fort Madison is trying to add another piece to homes in the district.

Andy Andrews with the Historic Preservation Commission said families can purchase a house sign for $25 or a smaller design for $15.

Andrews said this will help identify the houses in the area.

The design shows the shelter houses at Old Settlers Park and Central Park.

The goal is to try and help tourists get around the historic district.

"I think once we get a few of them up around the house, word will get out, where did you get them," Andrews said. "I think that they will all like the design. They are made to last a lot of years."

Families can order the signs at the North Lee County Historical Museum at the Sante Fe Depot.