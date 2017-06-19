Fort Madison looking to improve historical district - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fort Madison looking to improve historical district

Posted:
Historic signs families can put outside their home. Historic signs families can put outside their home.
Closer shot of Old Settlers Park and Central Park. Closer shot of Old Settlers Park and Central Park.
Historical Museum information Historical Museum information
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

After putting up new historic signs last May, the historical district in Fort Madison is trying to add another piece to homes in the district. 

Andy Andrews with the Historic Preservation Commission said families can purchase a house sign for $25 or a smaller design for $15.

Andrews said this will help identify the houses in the area.

The design shows the shelter houses at Old Settlers Park and Central Park.

The goal is to try and help tourists get around the historic district.

"I think once we get a few of them up around the house, word will get out, where did you get them," Andrews said. "I think that they will all like the design. They are made to last a lot of years."

Families can order the signs at the North Lee County Historical Museum at the Sante Fe Depot. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.