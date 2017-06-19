Maximizing summer vacation on a budget

Local travel agents like those at the Travel House of Quincy say it's easy to get inaccurate information about planning vacations online as opposed to speaking to a professional.

Are you and your family planning a getaway this summer? If so, you're actually in the minority according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center Public Affairs Research Poll, which found that 43 percent of Americans won't be taking a vacation this summer.

Nearly half, 49 percent, say it's because they can't afford it.

Mecki Kosin, president of the Travel House of Quincy says if you're contemplating a shorter trip over a longer, more traditional getaway to save money, you may end up cutting yourself short for very little in return.



She says this is often a mistake people make, especially when flying to a destination because money spent on air travel make up a large chunk of expenses, and travelers should take full advantage of it.

"Even if you're just going to the same resort area or Florida, the flight from here to there is the same amount of money," said Kosin. "That's not going to go away if it's for seven nights or it's for three nights. So you might as well get the maximum out of it."



Kosin says another thing to keep in mind is booking information found online among the massive amount of travel web sites.



She says the best way to make sure you're getting the most accurate information and best price is to speak to a local travel agent.