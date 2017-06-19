Portion of Quincy's Maine Street closed for repairs - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Portion of Quincy's Maine Street closed for repairs

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The city of Quincy announced Maine Street would close Monday between 20th and 22nd Streets for repairs.

The closing was expected to start at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

The city's director of utilities and engineering Jeffrey Conte said that the area would remain blocked off for the week to replace a water main.

Drivers are asked to be alert for construction vehicles and workers.

