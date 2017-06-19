Hannibal home heavily damaged by fire

A Hannibal home was significantly damaged by fire early Monday morning.



Crews were called to the home at 1134 Ely Street about 4:45 a.m. Firefighters on scene said a mother and her two daughters had made it out safely by the time crews arrived.



Asst. Chief Charles Paxton said the house had significant heat and smoke damage, but he could not say if it was a total loss.



Paxton said the cause of the fire was unknown and the investigation would continue.



