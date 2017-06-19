SUV crashes into Quincy building

A woman was taken away in an ambulance after her SUV crashed into a building Monday morning.

The crash happened at 12th and Vermont shortly after 9 a.m. The vehicle hit the building on the northeast side of the intersection.

Police at the scene said a car was heading east on Vermont when an SUV failed to stop at the intersection and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the SUV was seen being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher. The nature of her injuries were not released.

Police said the other driver wasn't injured.