Macomb man arrested for cocaine possession

A Macomb man faces a cocaine possession charge after his arrest Friday, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said a vehicle Joseph Howard, 47, was a passenger in was pulled over at 13420 Highway 41 at 7:30 p.m. He said the deputy observed indicators of criminal activity and deployed the sheriff's office's canine.

VanBrooker said a search turned up one gram of cocaine found in Howard's pocket.

According to VanBrooker, Howard was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine under 5 grams).