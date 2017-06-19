Macomb man arrested for cocaine possession - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Macomb man arrested for cocaine possession

Howard Howard
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Macomb man faces a cocaine possession charge after his arrest Friday, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said a vehicle Joseph Howard, 47, was a passenger in was pulled over at 13420 Highway 41 at 7:30 p.m. He said the deputy observed indicators of criminal activity and deployed the sheriff's office's canine. 

VanBrooker said a search turned up one gram of cocaine found in Howard's pocket. 

According to VanBrooker, Howard was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine under 5 grams).

