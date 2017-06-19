Clark County residents cleaning up after storms

28 veterans will take a trip to D.C on the Honor Flight Mission number 43 next weekend. At the pre-flight meeting Saturday, families gathered together to talk about the upcoming trip. Veterans from War World Two, the Korean War and Vietnam will be participating in the flight. Organizers said the trip is a way to thank our veterans.More >>
28 veterans will take a trip to D.C on the Honor Flight Mission number 43 next weekend. At the pre-flight meeting Saturday, families gathered together to talk about the upcoming trip. Veterans from War World Two, the Korean War and Vietnam will be participating in the flight. Organizers said the trip is a way to thank our veterans.More >>
After putting up new historic signs last May, the historical district in Fort Madison is trying to add another piece to homes in the district.More >>
After putting up new historic signs last May, the historical district in Fort Madison is trying to add another piece to homes in the district.More >>
Despite bad weather this weekend, officials at St. Dominic Elementary School were determined to still host their annual Junefest.More >>
Despite bad weather this weekend, officials at St. Dominic Elementary School were determined to still host their annual Junefest.More >>
A golf course in Mt. Sterling was forced to close Sunday on one of it's busier days of the summer because of the storm.More >>
A golf course in Mt. Sterling was forced to close Sunday on one of it's busier days of the summer because of the storm.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash early Sunday morning, just after midnight.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash early Sunday morning, just after midnight.More >>
Severe storms Saturday night left behind damage in several parts of the Tri-States Saturday night.More >>
Severe storms Saturday night left behind damage in several parts of the Tri-States Saturday night.More >>
After loosing a family member to domestic violence, a family in McDonough County is now coming together in hopes to raise awareness.More >>
After loosing a family member to domestic violence, a family in McDonough County is now coming together in hopes to raise awareness.More >>
Ameren Illinois crews are preparing to respond to the severe storms predicted to impact the Tri-States area Saturday evening.More >>
Ameren Illinois crews are preparing to respond to the severe storms predicted to impact the Tri-States area Saturday evening.More >>