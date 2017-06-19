Clark County residents cleaning up after storms - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Clark County residents cleaning up after storms

Damaged home in Clark County.
Window damaged in Clark County.
Hail damage in Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Residents in Clark County, Missouri, were still dealing with a mess Monday after strong storms over the weekend.

Insurance adjusters were out Monday surveying damage left behind by large hail stones. Cars, roofs, windows and crops all suffered significant damage.

Residents expect it will take quite a while to clean up and make repairs.

