Man arrested after C-SC lockdown pleads guilty

A man arrested last year after authorities said he pointed a gun at someone on the Culver-Stockton College campus pleaded guilty Friday, according to court records.

Maxwell Webber pleaded guilty to one count of felonious restraint, according to court records. Records showed the judge granted Webber a personal recognizance, which allowed him to be released from jail pending his sentencing hearing July 31.

Webber was initially charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Webber, who was a freshman student at the time, was arrested in November after allegedly pointing a semi-automatic handgun at another student. Police said the incident happened in a parking lot near the fieldhouse.

Authorities said Webber was arrested just over two hours later in his dorm room.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office said Webber was released Friday on the personal recognizance.