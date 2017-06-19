JWCC launches STEM Camp

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Marion County man is wanted for fleeing the arrest of troopers Saturday.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Marion County man is wanted for fleeing the arrest of troopers Saturday.More >>
28 veterans will take a trip to D.C on the Honor Flight Mission number 43 next weekend. At the pre-flight meeting Saturday, families gathered together to talk about the upcoming trip. Veterans from War World Two, the Korean War and Vietnam will be participating in the flight. Organizers said the trip is a way to thank our veterans.More >>
28 veterans will take a trip to D.C on the Honor Flight Mission number 43 next weekend. At the pre-flight meeting Saturday, families gathered together to talk about the upcoming trip. Veterans from War World Two, the Korean War and Vietnam will be participating in the flight. Organizers said the trip is a way to thank our veterans.More >>
A Macomb man faces a cocaine possession charge after his arrest Friday, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Macomb man faces a cocaine possession charge after his arrest Friday, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A woman was taken away in an ambulance after her SUV crashed into a building Monday morning.More >>
A woman was taken away in an ambulance after her SUV crashed into a building Monday morning.More >>
Maine Street is set to close between 20th and 22nd starting at 7 a.m. Monday morning.More >>
The city of Quincy announced Maine Street would close Monday between 20th and 22nd Streets for repairs.More >>
A new poll found nearly half of American's don't plan to take a traditional vacation this summer because they feel they can't afford it, but local travel agents say make sure you take all factors into consideration.More >>
A new poll found nearly half of American's don't plan to take a traditional vacation this summer because they feel they can't afford it, but local travel agents say make sure you take all factors into consideration.More >>
The World of Wonders (WOW) Park saw dozens of children play on it for the first time as the beautiful playground opened in Carthage Sunday.More >>
The World of Wonders (WOW) Park saw dozens of children play on it for the first time as the beautiful playground opened in Carthage Sunday.More >>
After putting up new historic signs last May, the historical district in Fort Madison is trying to add another piece to homes in the district.More >>
After putting up new historic signs last May, the historical district in Fort Madison is trying to add another piece to homes in the district.More >>
Despite bad weather this weekend, officials at St. Dominic Elementary School were determined to still host their annual Junefest.More >>
Despite bad weather this weekend, officials at St. Dominic Elementary School were determined to still host their annual Junefest.More >>
A golf course in Mt. Sterling was forced to close Sunday on one of it's busier days of the summer because of the storm.More >>
A golf course in Mt. Sterling was forced to close Sunday on one of it's busier days of the summer because of the storm.More >>