JWCC launches STEM Camp

John Wood Community College is teaching kids the importance of science, technology, engineering and math during its Summer STEM Camp this week.

Studies show children who don't keep their brains active, especially when school's out, can have delayed cognitive development. STEM Instructor James Fuhrman said the camp will definitely help the kids grow.

"I've got 15 of some of the smartest kids in the Quincy area," he said. "They actually teach me some things, and that's what's really cool. So you get 15 of the area's smartest kids and put them together, and just see where their mind takes them. Just give them a little push and see where they go."

Children ages 12 to 16 are learning about manufacturing and entrepreneurship. The camp's only girl, 12-year-old Ava Kenady, said she's not intimidated by all the boys.

"In the world in general, men actually think women are not as better as them, but I would hope to change that," she said.

This year's camp theme is "Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs". It includes welding, production skills and 3-D printing.

12-year-old Christian Alexandre has big dreams for himself, and said he enjoys what the camp could do for his future job.

"I wanna be a medical malpractice lawyer, but I still think that the entrepreneur side of it will be really helpful because it teaches you how to market," he said.

Fuhrman said JWCC could hold the camp again next year or even this winter if it has enough interest.