Hannibal man accused of slapping, kicking woman

A Hannibal man was arrested Sunday for assault after slapping and kicking a woman last week, according to court documents.

Records show William W. Gauch was charged with assault in the second degree. The Ralls County Sheriff's Office website states Gauch was placed in the Marion County Jail Sunday on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

The complaint filed by prosecutor Rodney Rodenbaugh stated Gauch slapped a woman with an open hand and kicked her in the torso, causing serious injury.

The Ralls County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page last Tuesday stating it was investigating an attempted murder and were looking for Gauch. The post said the incident happened in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New London.

WGEM News reached out to the sheriff's office, but authorities declined to provide any additional details.