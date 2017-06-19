Glenwood Pool opens for the summer - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Glenwood Pool opens for the summer

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Glenwood pool in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Macomb's Glenwood Pool is finally open for the summer. 

The city and the park district spent a combined $35,000 to get the pool up to state standards. The pool opened on Friday with only a $1 entry fee.

Over 230 people came out to opening day. Macomb Park District Executive Director Rachel Lenz said they hope to have more events to draw bigger crowds throughout the summer.

"We are going to do another Dew Splash dollar day in July," Lenz said. "The date hasn't been set yet. Hy-Vee was very pleased, Pepsi was very pleased with the turnout. We were thrilled. We're going to do that at least one more time if not two more times before the end of the season."

This is the last year the park district will operate the pool so all punch cards must be used by the end of the year, since they will not be valid after this year.

