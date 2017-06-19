Residents in Clark County still assessing hail damage

A lot of cleanup is left in Clark County, Missouri after storms over the weekend dropped hail as big as two inches in diameter.

That damaged everything from homes, cars, and crops in some parts of the county.

Paige St. Clair saved a large piece of hail as a reminder of what struck her home this past weekend.

"We never have had hail past pea size or golf ball but nothing baseball size," St. Clair said. "I have never seen anything like it, it was crazy."

St. Clair said she was out of town when it all happened, but returned to broken windows and damaged siding.

"It was weird, definitely different," St. Clair said. "My mom texted me and said, 'You're going to have to come early cause we have a lot to clean up.' Then I said, 'What are you talking about?' cause where I was it was raining but that was it."

Up the road, Hannah Ross' home suffered roof, siding, and kitchen damage.

She said she's thankful she and her son were not in the home at the time of the storm.

"We are actually taking a deep breath right now and a lot of other people have damage," Ross said. "It's not just us and we have to wait and see what will happen."

Paige's grandfather Glen Buckallew is now cleaning up the garden; his potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and watermelon were all damaged by the hail. He said he has to replant but is glad that no one was hurt in the storm.

"It came in at an angle, Buckallew said. "I have never seen it come that way and it just stripped everything."

St. Clair hopes for a speedy recovery.



"It'll be fine, it won't take long," St. Clair said. "We are just waiting for it to be repaired really."

Many of the residents in Clark County said they are waiting to hear back from their insurance company before moving forward. Insurance adjusters are working in the county and say they are trying to get to as many properties as they can as soon as they can.