Missouri State Trooper car damaged in storm - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missouri State Trooper car damaged in storm

Posted:
Trooper Hillyer's car. Trooper Hillyer's car.
Dents on the back of his car. Dents on the back of his car.
Windshield damaged from hail this weekend. Windshield damaged from hail this weekend.
Close up of how deep the dents were. Close up of how deep the dents were.
KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hail led to some big problems for a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Trooper Brian Hillyer's car had a broken windshield and dents from bumper-to-bumper.

Hillyer said he saw damage on the highway as he was heading home, but didn't expect anything like this when he pulled into the driveway.

"Well, I am pretty proud of my car I drive and I was pretty devastated after I saw the damage to it," Hillyer said. "It's been kind of a hassle because now I have to find someone else's car to drive around while mine gets fixed. It's kind of a hassle for me when I work."

Hillyer said the State Highway Patrol will take it to the shop to get it replaced. 

Mechanics said the damage is costly, and it could take a while to get fixed.

Heinze Autobody shop in Kahoka said hail damage like this starts at $5,000 and goes up from there. 

Four years ago when a big storm came, the shop says they were fixing cars for six months

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.