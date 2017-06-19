Missouri State Trooper car damaged in storm

Close up of how deep the dents were.

Dents on the back of his car.

Hail led to some big problems for a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Trooper Brian Hillyer's car had a broken windshield and dents from bumper-to-bumper.

Hillyer said he saw damage on the highway as he was heading home, but didn't expect anything like this when he pulled into the driveway.

"Well, I am pretty proud of my car I drive and I was pretty devastated after I saw the damage to it," Hillyer said. "It's been kind of a hassle because now I have to find someone else's car to drive around while mine gets fixed. It's kind of a hassle for me when I work."

Hillyer said the State Highway Patrol will take it to the shop to get it replaced.

Mechanics said the damage is costly, and it could take a while to get fixed.

Heinze Autobody shop in Kahoka said hail damage like this starts at $5,000 and goes up from there.

Four years ago when a big storm came, the shop says they were fixing cars for six months