Backyard Warriors: Local golfers eye Little People's title

When the Pepsi Little People's Golf Championship tees off in Quincy for the 44th time on Tuesday nearly 30 golfers from the Tri-States will be on hand trying to put their names atop the leader board.



"I think it could be a big confidence booster especially knowing the good competition," said Quincy golfer Reis Dreyer.



"If you can get a good finish you can definitely know how you stack up against other kids."



With a field of players from all over the world, the competition at Quincy's Westview Golf Course continues to escalate. However, that doesn't stop golfers like Quincy's Alex McCulla, who took 2nd in his age group last year, from trying to win it outright.



"Usually playing around better players will just help you play a little bit better and the stakes are a little bit higher," said McCulla.



Meanwhile, Hannibal's Quinn Thomas won his age group two years ago but after finishing tied for 9th last year he is eager to take another trophy home.



"After winning Little People's where you have played a bunch of times, it is kind of (a tournament) that you should win every time because you've played it," said the 11-year-old.



One thing Dreyer, McCulla and Thomas have in common is they know Westview well, very well. If there is such thing as home field advantage, you can bet that those that know this course the best will try to use it.



"You just know it better than anywhere else where you play," McCulla says. "It's kind of like they're coming to your home course so they don't know it near as well."



"It's kind of like playing another round at home, honestly," says Dreyer.



With home course advantage on their side these Tri-State golfers say the pressure is off them and on their competition.



Of the local golfers competing in the field of 260, 20 call Adams County home.



