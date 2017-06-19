Iowa updates 'move over, slow down' law

The state of Iowa has now updated one of its traffic laws, to hopefully prevent traffic accidents on the side of the road.

The state has updated its move over and slow down law to protect people like utility, and sanitation workers.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said on Monday that the law is simply a common courtesy, and a safety measure. He says it's important that drivers pay extra attention to stopped vehicles.

"We're getting into an era where people, they don't think about others, or they're in such a hurry they don't pay attention that there is something on the side of the road till they're right up on top of it." Weber said, "We just ask that people slow down just a little bit, be courteous on the roadway, obey this law. It is on the books, and we will be writing citations for it."

Weber added that the minimum fine for violating the law is $100.