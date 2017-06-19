Keokuk turns to Summers to lead its boys basketball program - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk turns to Summers to lead its boys basketball program

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Zach Summers was approved as the new Keokuk boys basketball coach at Monday night's school board meeting. Zach Summers was approved as the new Keokuk boys basketball coach at Monday night's school board meeting.

KEOKUK, IA. (WGEM) -- Zach Summers time off the bench has lasted all of five weeks.

Last month he resigned as Knox County boys basketball coach to become activities director at Keokuk.

Now he's accepted another role.

Summers was approved as the new Keokuk boys basketball coach at Monday night's school board meeting.

He spent six seasons as the leader of the Knox County program, won 104 games, led the Eagles to the Class 2 quarterfinals two seasons ago.

Summers takes over for Julian Seay who resigned last month after two seasons as head coach. 

