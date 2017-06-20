More competition in contract bids for Quincy Regional Airport

John Wood Community College is teaching kids the importance of science, technology, engineering and math during its Summer STEM Camp this week.More >>
If you've ever been to downtown Macomb, you probably know it can be confusing and difficult for drivers to get around. Now the city has a plan to make that easier.More >>
A Hannibal home was significantly damaged by fire early Monday morning.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Marion County man is wanted for fleeing the arrest of troopers Saturday.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Sunday for assault after slapping and kicking a woman last week, according to court documents.More >>
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio.More >>
The full itinerary for mission #43 of the Great River Honor Flight.More >>
A man arrested last year after authorities said he pointed a gun at someone on the Culver-Stockton College campus pleaded guilty Friday, according to court records.More >>
28 veterans will take a trip to D.C on the Honor Flight Mission number 43 next weekend. At the pre-flight meeting Saturday, families gathered together to talk about the upcoming trip. Veterans from War World Two, the Korean War and Vietnam will be participating in the flight. Organizers said the trip is a way to thank our veterans.More >>
