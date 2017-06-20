More competition in contract bids for Quincy Regional Airport

More companies are pushing to take over flight service at the Quincy Regional Airport. Bids recently opened for the Essential Air Service contract.

City officials say they are pleased that five companies submitted bids, compared to just two a couple years ago.

The mayor says while the city's happy with Cape Air, officials want Quincy's airport to grow and include more destinations. He says they're noticing not as many people flying to St. Louis, but flights to Chicago stopped in early 2000.

"Chicago's O'Hare is one of the busiest airports in the world," Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said. "So you'll be able to get on a flight in Quincy and get off in O'Hare and directly connect to wherever you're going to go, which I think is a great and attractive option."

Hearings with each of the companies will be held at a future date and the public will be invited.

The city must make a decision by the end of July, with a new contract starting December 1.