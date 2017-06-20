Pepsi Little People's continues to be a family affair

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- It's no secret the annual Pepsi Little People's Golf Championship is a family affair.



Parents caddie for their kids, and grandparents, and aunts and uncles, come to cheer on their favorite player.



Craig and Caden Fehr have made the two-hour trek north from their home in St. Louis for Caden's Little People's debut.



They spent plenty of time on the putting green Monday in preparation for Tuesday's first round.



"We really try to stress fun to make sure that this does not become something that feels like work to him," Craig said.



"Our expectations are if he can play his best, (and) if he has a little fun, I think that's the end goal."



According to Caden, "If you hit the ball perfect it just feels good. You have a lot of pressure. I like to have a lot of pressure and I like to challenge myself."



For the Kuznik family from the Minneapolis, Minnesota area they have brought a brother-sister combination to Quincy.



Aaron will play in the Boys 14-to-15 year-old division while Camille will tee off in the Girls 14-to-15 year-old division.



It's their fifth time at Pepsi Little People's and a unique chance to bounce ideas off one another as they try and team up on the competition.



"It's really fun," Aaron explained.



"I might not have a great day, but maybe my sister will have a great day, and it gives us two opportunities to see how everyone does. In golf you can do anything. Every day is different. You never know what can happen out there."



Camille added: "It's nice. At the practice round (Monday) I got to ask him questions and he can help me. It's nice to come back and ask how he did, and we can discuss how we did once it's done."



Aaron and Camille have two older brothers who also play golf. In fact, Anson Kuznik is a member of the Air Force golf team.



The 44th annual Pepsi Little People's has 260 golfers this year which is 19 more players than last summer.