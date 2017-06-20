Top Iowa officials disagree over cause of tax refund delays

Iowa's governor and treasurer have different explanations for why the state's tax refunds were delayed.

Treasurer Michael Fitzpatrick says the state couldn't pay the refunds on time, so it spread them out as more revenue started coming in.

But Governor Kim Reynolds says they simply needed more time to process the refunds to investigate an increase in potential fraud.

"We purposely have determined that to address the fraud we needed to slow down and be more mindful in looking at the audits to make sure fraud hasn't taken place," Reynolds said.

Reynolds denied that late refunds were because of too little money and she says the state still has money in reserves.