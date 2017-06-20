Keokuk apartment building damaged by fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk apartment building damaged by fire

By Brian Troutman, Producer
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A fire at a Keokuk apartment building has sent one person to the hospital.

Witnesses say that the Tumelty View apartment building at 1718 High Street in Keokuk caught fire Monday night, and they saw one person sent to the hospital.

There was extensive damage to the building.

We will continue to update this story as details come in.

