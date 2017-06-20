Pike Co. mobile home destroyed by fire

A mobile home in Pike County, Illinois, was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

The home was located in Baylis, Illinois. Firefighters at the scene said the structure was fully-engulfed when they arrived.

By the time firefighters got it extinguished, the structure was burned to the ground.

The owner said the mobile home was not occupied and was used for storage. He said he was burning trash in a bathtub and went back next door to check on his kids.

Baylis Fire Chief later clarified the fire was just outside of the home and spread.

The fire got out of control by the time he walked back.

Firefighters at the scene said the fire was not suspicious.