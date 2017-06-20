Police: Man arrested after making throat-cutting gestures at officers

A Hannibal man was arrested Sunday on a felony charge for interfering with a police investigation, according to police.

Lt. John Zerbonia said officers were in the 1100 block of Ely Street on Sunday afternoon assisting the Ralls County Sheriff's Office. He said they were apprehending a person wanted for questioning on charges of attempted murder.

Zerbonia said while officers were on scene, David J. Ranabargar came up and started yelling at officers. He said Ranabargar was telling them to leave and was making throat-cutting motions at the officers.

After the suspect was taken into custody, Zerbonia said Ranabargar attempted to block the patrol vehicle from leaving. He said Ranabargar then threw an object at the driver as they were driving away.

Zerbonia said other officers still at the scene placed Ranabargar in custody. He said Ranabargar was charged with felony interfering with an arrest and was placed in the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Police did not say who was wanted for questioning.