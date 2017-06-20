Cause of Keokuk apartment building fire determined

Crews at the scene of the apartment building fire Monday night.

Keokuk fire investigators said a cigarette sparked the fire at an apartment building late Monday night.

Asst. Fire Chief Mark Vogel said someone set a cigarette down on an outdoor outlet causing it to short out, which then caught the building on fire.

Firefighters were called to the apartment building at 1718 High St. just after 10 p.m. after people walking by saw smoke coming from the building.

The apartment manager said Tuesday that an insurance adjuster would be at the building to assess the damage to see if it's safe for people to remove their belongings.

Fire officials said Tuesday that the one person taken to the hospital actually had a seizure on scene and was not hurt in the fire.