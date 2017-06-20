Drivers urged to avoid certain areas amid roadwork

As work on several Adams County roads continue, officials are asking that drivers avoid certain areas this week.

Adams County Highway Department Engineer Jim Frankenhoff said crews are working on and are expected to finish Bonansinga Drive Tuesday afternoon. He said crews anticipate moving to Ellington Road Thursday afternoon into the evening.

He said they will work on Ellington Road Wednesday as well and then move to 48th Street and North 42nd Street both Wednesday and Thursday.

Frankenhoff said once crews finish with one project they move to the next. He said they are running long stretches of up to a mile.

Frankenhoff said another project is on Wismann Lane from 30th to 39th Street which was oiled Tuesday. He asked people to try and avoid that area to stay out of the oil. He said paving will start on that project Wednesday evening and Thursday evening into the night-time hours.

Crews are directing traffic away from that area to get the oil to cure. They are diverting them down Locust Street to keep drivers out of the intersection until the oil sets.