Motorcycle and van collide in Clayton, Ill.

The driver of a motorcycle suffered minor injuries in a collision with a van Tuesday afternoon in Clayton, Illinois, according to police.

The crash happened just after noon at the intersection of S. Augusta Road and Main Street.

An Adams County sheriff's deputy at the scene said the driver of the van was not injured. It was unclear if there were any passengers in the van.

No further information was available at the time. Authorities said more information would be released Tuesday afternoon. 

