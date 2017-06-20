Quincy Mall introduces new program to attract local businesses

Malls across the country have been losing stores left and right in recent years, but the Quincy Mall wants to change that here locally.

The mall announced Tuesday the Cullinan Kickstart program.

Joy Berhorst has owned Domestics Etc. for 20 years. She knows starting your own business can be tough.

"Any small business owner can tell you, it's not always roses," Berhorst said. "Sometimes it's tough, it's late hours."

That's what Quincy Mall officials want to change with the Cullinan Kickstart program. The goal is to reduce the risk when starting a new business.

"They can receive 100 percent free rent in some scenarios for the first year, for 2017," Sean Garrett with Cullinan Properties said. "We're really looking to tailor fit the economic incentives to each individual business to help address their needs essentially."

Berhorst said this will help those hesitant about starting a new business, but it will also benefit stores already in the mall.

"The more stores there are in one location, only the better shopping can be," Berhorst added.

City officials said that if this program brings in new business to the mall, that can only mean good things for the city of Quincy.

"Every store, that's generating sales tax," Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said. "So that's good for the city of Quincy. What we really want is to expand the options, the retail options, that people have in the city."

The program will only be available for local small businesses to go along with national chains already in the mall.

"Being able to shop at local businesses, keeping money in the community and also having a local characteristic or local flare to the shopping experience," Garrett said.

For Berhorst, she said this program will also help with what she said is the hardest part of starting a business.

"You need to have wonderful support in your community," Berhorst said. "When a community branches out and offers this, it is crazy if you don't jump on board because you already have part of your support there."

You can read more details about the program and find the application in the flier below: