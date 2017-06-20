Quincy home damaged by fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy home damaged by fire

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy home was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.

The home was located at 1018 Melodie lane North. Crews responded to the fire call around 3:30 p.m.

Extensive fire damage could be seen on the interior and exterior of the one-story home.

The homeowner said she woke up to a noise in the house before realizing there was smoke inside. She said a neighbor pulled her out of the home through a window.

She said no one else was home at the time.

The resident said she inhaled some smoke and was treated at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

