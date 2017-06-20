Man in custody following standoff

A man claiming to be a sovereign citizen was placed into custody Tuesday in McDonough County following a standoff, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said the man barricaded himself inside of his car with a knife near the intersection of Highway 136 and Highway 41, east of Macomb. He said they tried to negotiate with the man, but eventually deputies broke the window and the man surrendered.

VanBrooker didn't reveal the man's identity yet but said more information would be released Wednesday.

The suspect faces charges of resisting arrest, obstructing justice and several traffic violations, according to VanBrooker.