Officials look to replace trees in Hannibal's Central Park

Map of how many trees used to be in Central Park

Stump of one of the trees that were knocked down

It's always nice to relax in the shade when it gets hot out, but city leaders are concerned about the lack of shade in a Hannibal's Central Park.

The Hannibal Tree Board said right now there are 31 trees left in Central Park. In 2005 when the Central Park tree survey was conducted, there were 56 trees. Tree Board officials said many of the trees were lost to storms or disease, and only one tree has been planted to replace them.

"As good stewards of our parks, we've got to plant new trees so that we are ahead of the game, not behind the game in terms of providing future beauty and shade for central park," said Kristy Trevathan, President of Hannibal Tree Board.

Trevathan said they have a $250 donation, which is enough to replace one tree, but they need more donations to bring the park back to its former glory. If you're interested in helping, contact the Hannibal Parks and Rec. Department.