Local secret service agent speaks to Kids in Motion - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local secret service agent speaks to Kids in Motion

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Agent Perry speaking with Kids in Motion Agent Perry speaking with Kids in Motion
Kids in Motion T-Shirt Kids in Motion T-Shirt
Agent Todd Perry Agent Todd Perry
Agent Perry speaking with kids Agent Perry speaking with kids

Fail three times, get up four, that was one of the messages Secret Service Agent Todd Perry taught to Kids in Motion. 

Agent Perry is a Shelbina local that graduated from South Shelby High School and received his degree from Culver-Stockton College. Tuesday, he spoke with kids about the hardships he had to overcome to become a secret service agent and taught them you can achieve anything as long as you don't give up.

"I'm just hoping that the kids will learn that no matter what their dreams, no matter what they want to do in life, if they work hard enough and follow through with those dreams then they can make it a reality," said Amy Vaughn, Program Director at Kids in Motion.

The next Kids in Motion event is a fundraising event on June 20th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.