Local secret service agent speaks to Kids in Motion

Fail three times, get up four, that was one of the messages Secret Service Agent Todd Perry taught to Kids in Motion.

Agent Perry is a Shelbina local that graduated from South Shelby High School and received his degree from Culver-Stockton College. Tuesday, he spoke with kids about the hardships he had to overcome to become a secret service agent and taught them you can achieve anything as long as you don't give up.

"I'm just hoping that the kids will learn that no matter what their dreams, no matter what they want to do in life, if they work hard enough and follow through with those dreams then they can make it a reality," said Amy Vaughn, Program Director at Kids in Motion.

The next Kids in Motion event is a fundraising event on June 20th.