Hannibal Regional gets national recognition for work environment

Hannibal Regional is one of the 'Best Places to Work in Healthcare' in 2017 according to Modern Healthcare.

Hospital officials said this is the third time they've tried to earn the recognition. They said the key is finding employees that care about what they do and aren't just looking for a paycheck. They hope the recognition will help recruit employees in the future.

"It's going to be used in our marketing to recruit," said Susan Wathen, Vice President of Human Resources. "People want to work for 'The Best Place to Work.' If you see some place that has achieved that recognition, there is a reason that it's been achieved, and people want to work there," said Wathen.

Hannibal Regional will be honored at the 2017 Best Places to Work Awards Dinner in Las Vegas in September