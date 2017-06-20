Displaced residents talk about apartment fire

Fail three times, get up four, that was one of the messages Secret Service Agent Todd Perry taught to Kids in Motion. Agent Perry is a Shelbina local that graduated from South Shelby High School and received his degree from Culver-Stockton College.More >>
Soldiers shot a suspect after a small explosion at the central Brussels train station Tuesday night, a spokeswoman for the city prosecutor's office said.More >>
Keokuk fire investigators said a cigarette sparked the fire at an apartment building late Monday night.More >>
A mobile home in Pike County, Illinois, was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.More >>
A fire at a Keokuk apartment building has sent one person to the hospital.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Sunday on a felony charge for interfering with a police investigation, according to police.More >>
Local firefighters say we're entering the peak time for fires that spark outside of a home.More >>
Iowa's governor and treasurer have different explanations for why the state's tax refunds were delayed.More >>
More companies are pushing to take over flight service at the Quincy Regional Airport.More >>
It's designed to make sure homeowners are getting the best rate possible on their power bills but there are accusations that local businesses are taking advantage of Quincy's electric aggregation program.
