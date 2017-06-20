Displaced residents talk about apartment fire

Roof caved in at the top of the third floor.

Residents at one Keokuk apartment complex are looking for a new home after a fire ripped through the front of their building Monday night.

Fire officials say the fire started at an outside electrical outlet. Smoke from a cigarette receptacle went into the outlet and caused a massive blaze. No one was hurt.

Tuesday afternoon, residents finally went inside their apartments and got some of their belongings after they spent the night in a hotel.

"It's a bummer, it's a bummer," Andre Flowers said. " We just gotta figure it out and bounce back."

Residents hope to bounce back after the apartment went up in flames Monday night.

Max Savage was watching TV at time and then all of a sudden he saw smoke.

He grabbed a fire extinguisher to try to put out the flames, but then he got his family out of the building safely.

"They say fight or flight and I guess I went with fight, you know, get everyone out, and make sure everyone was okay," Max Savage said.

Taylor Sangster spent the night in the E.R. with smoke inhalation after running in and knocking on everyone's door. She knew a few people who lived in the apartment and wanted to help out.

"As soon as I got in there and I knocked on the 6th door up there, it was engulfed and the fire was coming up to the window, I don't know, it was crazy," Sangster said.

Now the Red Cross is helping the families that lived here, many of them say they didn't have insurance.

"I have never been in this situation before, I pray to go everything will be okay," Flowers said.

Savage and his family are happy no one was hurt.

"Yeah, you couldn't ask for a better scenario considering the damage and how scary a fire in general is," Savage said.

The building manager said he's working to get adjusters out here to asses the damage.

He said some of the apartments sustained smoke and water damage.

It could be a while before anyone can move back in.