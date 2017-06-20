Lee County Sheriff's Office looking to get rescue boat

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking to expand its arsenal of tools to keep the community safe.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said he's working on a federal grant that would buy a rescue boat to use in the event of an emergency.

Sheriff Weber said Thursday is the deadline to complete the application.

After seeing so many lives lost out on the water the past few years, he said it's time for the county to step in without relying on DNR or other help.

"We would do a better job," Weber said. "We are closer and we would have it in an area that we can get to it faster, and get it down there and get it in the water, and get going faster than them obviously because they are coming from a distance."

The grant would pay for everything including the shipping.