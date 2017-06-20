New $40K reward offered in missing Chinese scholar case - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New $40K reward offered in missing Chinese scholar case

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - Officials and the family of a Chinese scholar are offering $40,000 for information leading to an arrest in the disappearance of the woman from the University of Illinois.

The family of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang announced Monday night they're working with Champaign County Crime Stoppers to offer the reward.

Zhang was about a month into a yearlong appointment at the central Illinois school when she disappeared June 9. She's from Jianyang, China.

The reward comes in addition to the FBI's reward of up to $10,000 for information to help locate her.

Campus police say surveillance video shows Zhang entering a black Saturn Astra in Urbana that afternoon. Her friends told authorities she had gone out to sign a lease.

Authorities have labeled the case a kidnapping, but haven't ruled anything out.

