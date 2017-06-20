Quincy's Polak returns to Gems for everyday opportunity

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Joey Polak's first collegiate season had a lot to do with patience.



The Quincy Notre Dame alum red-shirted at South Carolina and didn't get a chance to play.



Polak didn't want to do the same this summer.



After not being afforded regular playing time with the Florence Redwolves in the Coastal Plains League he jumped at a shot of returning to play for the Quincy Gems.



"I wasn't getting the opportunities that I needed to for the summer," Polak said of his brief time in Florence.



"Not playing in the spring I really needed to focus on certain aspects of my game and I wasn't getting those opportunities early there. Not that I hit the panic button necessarily but I knew the opportunity would be here that I could play everyday, and do the things I need to do to get better, so I took advantage of that."



Polak was back in the Gems starting lineup Sunday for his second stint with the club following an All-Star selection last season and he's hopeful of making an even bigger impact this summer.



"Last summer I was aggressive in some of the wrong parts of the category of hitting. There's some things that I swung at that I shouldn't (have)," he said.



"That's one thing that I know I need to focus on, not striking out as much. With that said I know how some of these pitchers pitch. But at the same time it's all new guys this year, so people's tendencies are a lot different. I'll have to learn a whole new way again."



Polak and the Gems return to QU Stadium to face Terre Haute on Wednesday.