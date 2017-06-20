Sparking power lines cause a scare in Quincy

Fail three times, get up four, that was one of the messages Secret Service Agent Todd Perry taught to Kids in Motion. Agent Perry is a Shelbina local that graduated from South Shelby High School and received his degree from Culver-Stockton College.More >>
A man claiming to be a sovereign citizen was placed into custody Tuesday in McDonough County following a standoff, according to the sheriff.More >>
One person was injured when a motorcycle collided with a van Tuesday afternoon in Clayton, Illinois, according to police.More >>
Soldiers shot a suspect after a small explosion at the central Brussels train station Tuesday night, a spokeswoman for the city prosecutor's office said.More >>
Keokuk fire investigators said a cigarette sparked the fire at an apartment building late Monday night.More >>
A mobile home in Pike County, Illinois, was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.More >>
A fire at a Keokuk apartment building has sent one person to the hospital.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Sunday on a felony charge for interfering with a police investigation, according to police.More >>
Local firefighters say we're entering the peak time for fires that spark outside of a home.More >>
