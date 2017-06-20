Sparking power lines cause a scare in Quincy

Smoke could be seen coming off the powerline.

Frightening moments for residents in a local neighborhood after power lines started sparking Tuesday evening.

It happened at 207 Chestnut Street in Quincy. Ameren crews on scene say the power lines had fused together, causing the spark.

Crews say there's not much you can do to prevent it; it's something that happens on occasion and they have to be called in to take them apart. They urge residents to take sparking power lines seriously, and witnesses say this incident will keep them on their toes for a while.

"Oh man I was just standing in the kitchen and I heard pop, pop, pop, at first I thought it was firecrackers," said resident Shatay Mayfield. "So then I turned around and looked out the window, all of a sudden I saw the power lines, they were on fire."

"These aren't fireworks, this is for real stuff you know," Ameren Employee Jeff Patterson said. "Be aware when you see a downed power line. That's what happens so stay away from it."

Crews say one house lost power but it didn't take long to restore it.