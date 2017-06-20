Residents voice concerns about ambulance service cuts - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Residents voice concerns about ambulance service cuts

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

In an emergency, how long will it take for the ambulance to arrive? That's what residents in western Hancock County are wondering, as the future of the Warsaw Ambulance station remains in limbo.

Around 40 residents crowded into the county board room Monday night at the Hancock County Courthouse, not happy with plans to close the Warsaw Ambulance Station, which serves the western part of the county with a basic life support ambulance. EMS officials say that can help keep a patient stabilized until advanced help arrives.

Residents fear that if the station is closed, the additional wait time for the ambulance to arrive from Carthage could be the difference between life and death.

"It would be a very bad thing to happen to our area," said resident Linda Hayes. "We have a lot of senior citizens in the area. Myself and my husband, we've been here four years, we've used the ambulance four times."

"If you're having a heart attack or a stroke, the necessary time to get an ambulance from Carthage to Warsaw might have an effect on whether you live or die," said EMT Vickie Bentzinger.  

EMS Director Gabe Smeltser declined an on-camera interview, but he did say his department is currently losing $25,000 a month, leading them to look into possible cuts. He adds if something isn't done, they will be out of business within a year.

As far as other plans to address those money problems, Hancock County Board Member Mark Menn also declined an on-camera interview and only stated that the county continues to investigate the issue and and no final decision has been made at this point.
 

