Archeologist to remove jail site remains next week

An archeologist will soon return to Quincy to remove remains found at the site of the new Adams County jail.

Jail committee members say the archeologist told them Tuesday she could be coming back to remove the remains sometime next week. The remains will then be taken to a lab and documented. Officials say once the archeologist arrives, removal of the remains should only take a couple of days.

"If a family died from a disease, the parents were buried and then any children that had died were buried on top of the parents," Kent Snider with the Adams County Jail Committee said. "So we may find a child and then they'll do another dig to make sure their parents weren't under them."

The construction of the new jail is still set to start on time, in the middle of August.