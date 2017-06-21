Tuesday's Area Scores - June 20 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - June 20

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Keokuk downed Holy Trinity on the road on the Southeast Iowa baseball diamond. Keokuk downed Holy Trinity on the road on the Southeast Iowa baseball diamond.

**High School Baseball**

Keokuk: 11
Holy Trinity: 5
Gavin Thompson: 2 hits, 2 RBI's

Central Lee: 1
Louisa/Muscatine: 2


**High School Softball**

Central Lee: 0
13) Louisa/Muscatine: 8
McKenna Hall: 2-3


**Prospect League Baseball**

Quincy: 5
Terre Haute: 6
Dalton Schumer: 3-4, 3 RBI's
Gems: (6-12), 3rd straight loss

