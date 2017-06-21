Quincy job fair focused on seniors, veterans, disabled residents

The working world can be a challenge for anyone and being a senior citizen, veteran, or person with a disability can make that challenge much more difficult.

A job fair Thursday at the Quincy Senior Family Resource Center will provide some tools and information to make that process easier.

Laura Megown with the West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging said many need the income to pay for critical necessities.

She said for seniors, things like simply building a resume can be an intimidating process.

"The approach that we take here is that you have spent a lifetime building up skills so lets talk about what you've done and lets come up and find your expertise," she said. "As an employer I'm more interested in what your experience is and what you can do for me than where you've worked, when I'm initially going to screen somebody."



Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. there will be a special workshop focused on help with resumes, online job searching and filling out job applications. The job fair will from 10 a.m. until noon and will be open to anyone -- but will have special priority toward older workers, veterans, and people with disabilities until 11 a.m.

