New information on McDonough Co. standoff

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker released more details Wednesday on a standoff that led to an arrest a day earlier.

VanBrooker said at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy pulled over a Ford Escape near the intersection of highways 41 and 136. He said the vehicle was stopped because of a homemade license plate.

Authorities said the driver, Daniel R. Stevenson, of Abington, Illinois, refused to roll down his window or identify himself. They said Stevenson stated he was a sovereign citizen and had a knife on his leg.

VanBrooker said after a failed negotiation, a deputy broke the back window and Stevenson surrendered.

Stevenson was arrested and charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer, driving while license suspended and no valid registration, VanBrooker said.

Authorities said a mugshot was not available because Stevenson refused to be photographed.